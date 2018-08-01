Rosalynde (or, As You Like It)
Trillium Park and William G. Davis Trail 955 Lake Shore W, Toronto, Ontario
Driftwood Theatre presents an updated version of William Shakespeare's play as part of the Bard's Bus Tour. This Prohibition-era comedy features love, whiskey and puppets in a story about self-discovery, identity and carving your own path. Aug 1-2, Wed-Thu 7:30 pm. Pwyc ($20 sugg).
