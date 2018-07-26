Rosalynde (or, As You Like It)
Parma Park 99 Parma Ct, Toronto, Ontario M4A 1A5
Driftwood Theatre presents an updated version of William Shakespeare's play as part of the Bard's Bus Tour. This Prohibition-era comedy features love, whiskey and puppets in a story about self-discovery, identity and carving your own path.
Toronto dates of the Bard's Bus Tour:
Parma Park (Jul 26); Amos Waites Park (Jul 28); Little Avenue Memorial Park (Jul 29); Guild Park (Jul 31); Trillium Park (Aug 1-2). All shows at 7:30 pm. Pwyc ($20 sugg).
