Rosalynde (or, As You Like It)

Driftwood Theatre presents an updated version of William Shakespeare's play as part of the Bard's Bus Tour. This Prohibition-era comedy features love, whiskey and puppets in a story about self-discovery, identity and carving your own path.

Toronto dates of the Bard's Bus Tour:

Parma Park (Jul 26); Amos Waites Park (Jul 28); Little Avenue Memorial Park (Jul 29); Guild Park (Jul 31); Trillium Park (Aug 1-2). All shows at 7:30 pm. Pwyc ($20 sugg).

www.driftwoodtheatre.com/bards-bus-tour