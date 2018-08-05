Dusk Dances
Dusk Dances presents the 24th season of its outdoor dance festival. This year's event features choreographers and dancers Peter Chin, Allison Toffan, Carmen Romero, Karissa Barry and Tina Fushell in a diverse program of dance featuring contemporary, flamenco, tap, Bharatanatyam, and West African forms and styles.
Previews Aug 5, opens Aug 6 and runs to Aug 12, daily at 7:30 pm (live music & swing dance class from 7 pm), mat Aug 12 at 2:30 pm (live music & swing dance class from 2 pm). Pwyc ($15 suggested).
