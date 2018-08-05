Dusk Dances presents the 24th season of its outdoor dance festival. This year's event features choreographers and dancers Peter Chin, Allison Toffan, Carmen Romero, Karissa Barry and Tina Fushell in a diverse program of dance featuring contemporary, flamenco, tap, Bharatanatyam, and West African forms and styles.

Previews Aug 5, opens Aug 6 and runs to Aug 12, daily at 7:30 pm (live music & swing dance class from 7 pm), mat Aug 12 at 2:30 pm (live music & swing dance class from 2 pm). Pwyc ($15 suggested).

http://duskdances.ca/en/season2018_Withrow.php