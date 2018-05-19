East End Rain Garden Crawl

to Google Calendar - East End Rain Garden Crawl - 2018-05-19 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - East End Rain Garden Crawl - 2018-05-19 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - East End Rain Garden Crawl - 2018-05-19 09:00:00 iCalendar - East End Rain Garden Crawl - 2018-05-19 09:00:00

Michael Garron Hospital 825 Coxwell, Toronto, Ontario M4C 3E7

Natural landscaping meets civil engineering at the rain garden tour, which meanders through Danforth East Village – East York with local organizations and businesses exhibiting at specially marked residential rain gardens. 9 am-noon. Free. Ends at Riverdale Hub (1326 Gerrard East). Pre-register on eventbrite.ca.

Presented by Rain Gardens United: an event partner with Green Roofs for Healthy Cities' 2018 Green Infrastructure Week.

Info
Michael Garron Hospital 825 Coxwell, Toronto, Ontario M4C 3E7 View Map
All Ages, Free, Outdoor
Community Events
416-786-5308
to Google Calendar - East End Rain Garden Crawl - 2018-05-19 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - East End Rain Garden Crawl - 2018-05-19 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - East End Rain Garden Crawl - 2018-05-19 09:00:00 iCalendar - East End Rain Garden Crawl - 2018-05-19 09:00:00