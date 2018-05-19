East End Rain Garden Crawl

Natural landscaping meets civil engineering at the rain garden tour, which meanders through Danforth East Village – East York with local organizations and businesses exhibiting at specially marked residential rain gardens. 9 am-noon. Free. Ends at Riverdale Hub (1326 Gerrard East). Pre-register on eventbrite.ca.

Presented by Rain Gardens United: an event partner with Green Roofs for Healthy Cities' 2018 Green Infrastructure Week.