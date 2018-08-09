Edwards Summer Music Series: Maiko Watson Ensemble
Toronto Botanical Garden 777 Lawrence E, Toronto, Ontario
Three-part harmony 'girl band' brings a Studio 54 meets Motown dance party to the festival. 7 pm. Free. Bring your own picnic blanket or chair. All performances are located at the courtyard adjacent to the historic barn in Edwards Gardens.
torontobotanicalgarden.ca/events/edwards-summer-music-series-maiko-watson-ensemble/
\
Info
Toronto Botanical Garden 777 Lawrence E, Toronto, Ontario View Map
All Ages, Free, Kid-Friendly, Outdoor
Music
Pop/Rock/Hip-Hop/Soul