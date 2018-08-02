Edwards Summer Music Series: Nhapitapi

Toronto Botanical Garden 777 Lawrence E, Toronto, Ontario

Nhapitapi — a Shona word meaning sweet sounds — is a dynamic, six-piece ensemble of Zimbabwe musicians, singers, dancers and performers who expertly weave ancestral rhythms and melodies with contemporary African diasporic flavours. Bring your own picnic blanket or chair. 7 pm. All performances are located at the courtyard adjacent to the historic barn in Edwards Gardens.  torontobotanicalgarden.ca/events/edwards-summer-music-series-nhapitapi

Info
All Ages, Free, Kid-Friendly, Outdoor
Music, Stage
Folk/Blues/Country/World
Dance
416-397-1340
