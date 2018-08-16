Young jazz musicians – made up of graduates from Toronto' s top university and college jazz programs will perform in an 18-piece big band. The group formed in 1998 is led by the head of the Toronto Jazz Festival, Josh Grossman. 7 pm. Free. Bring your own picnic blanket or chair. All performances are located at the courtyard adjacent to the historic barn in Edwards Gardens.

torontobotanicalgarden.ca/events/edwards-summer-music-series-toronto-jazz-orchestra/