Encouraging Voice, Empowering The Unheard

S. Walter Stewart Library 170 Memorial Park, Toronto, Ontario M4J 2K5

Do you have a story to tell? Are you writing poetry, fiction or memoir? We want to hear it. Please join the Toronto Writers Collective for ongoing writing workshops and express your creativity. Aug 1-29, Wednesdays at 6:30 pm (and Thursday Aug 2 at 6:30 pm). Free.

For more information please contact jesse@torontowriterscollective.ca

To register, visit the library or call 416-396-3975. www.torontopubliclibrary.ca

S. Walter Stewart Library 170 Memorial Park, Toronto, Ontario M4J 2K5
416-396-3975
