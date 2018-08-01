Encouraging Voice, Empowering The Unheard
S. Walter Stewart Library 170 Memorial Park, Toronto, Ontario M4J 2K5
Do you have a story to tell? Are you writing poetry, fiction or memoir? We want to hear it. Please join the Toronto Writers Collective for ongoing writing workshops and express your creativity. Aug 1-29, Wednesdays at 6:30 pm (and Thursday Aug 2 at 6:30 pm). Free.
For more information please contact jesse@torontowriterscollective.ca
To register, visit the library or call 416-396-3975. www.torontopubliclibrary.ca
