Engineers Without Borders Fundraiser
Centre for Social Innovation 215 Spadina, Toronto, Ontario M5T 2C2
Guests will mingle over food and drink, then listen to a panel of prominent speakers discuss issues related to sustainable development, education and technology in the developing world. A raffle will be held worth $1,000. All proceeds go to EWB Canada. 6:30-9 pm. $25.
Pre-register on eventbrite.ca.
Centre for Social Innovation 215 Spadina, Toronto, Ontario M5T 2C2
