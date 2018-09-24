Estonia Through 100 Pairs Of Eyes

Our project gives a visual overview of Estonia's story told by 100 Estonians ages 100 to 1 year, through their portraits, eyes and emotions. The oldest – 100-year-old – was born the same year as the Republic of Estonia, in 1918. The youngest was born on February 24, 2017. In parallel, we introduce the country of Estonia. Idea and concept: Kaire van der Toorn-Guthan and Toomas Volkmann. Sep 24-Jan 14. Free admission.