The Etobicoke Lakeshore Culture Days Festival features free, hands-on, interactive activities that give participants a “behind-the-scenes” look into the arts and cultural base of the local community.

The festival is co-produced by Lakeshore Arts and Humber College with supporting partners: City of Toronto’s Assembly Hall, Mimico by the Lake BIA and Lakeshore Village BIA.

Sep 28-30, Fri from 6 pm, Sat 10 am-6 pm, Sun 10 am-3 pm. Free.

At Amos Waites Park & Mimico Square (2441 Lake Shore West); Assembly Hall (1 Colonel Samuel Smith Park); Humber College Activity Hub (2 Colonel Samuel Smith Park) and Lakeshore Village JobStart Activity Hub (2930 Lake Shore West). Shuttle bus between hubs available. www.elculturedays.ca/shuttle-bus