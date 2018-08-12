Etsy Team Toronto - Summer Market
The Great Hall 1087 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1H3
Toronto meet your makers. That's right meet, shop and discover all the local talent Toronto has to offer. Join us Sunday August 12th 2018, 10 am-5 pm and meet a curated selection of Toronto's most noteworthy Etsy sellers. If you love Etsy and you love #sholocal then you will love our curated selection of 50 makers and sellers. Admission is free and first 50 visitors receive a complimentary swag bag. 10 am-5 pm.
