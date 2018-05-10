Evan Rensch
Gladstone Hotel 1214 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1J6
Into the Fire exhibition. Evan Rensch explores the human perspective of one of the world’s most active volcanoes. Located on the Big Island of Hawaii, Kilauea has been continuously erupting since 1983. Over this time, it has devastated the surrounding landscape and threatened local residents. Rensch's photographs portray the individuals who negotiate this chaotic environment. Contact Photography Festival exhibition. May 10-Jun 7.
