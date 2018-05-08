FCAD Future Of Work Conference
Ryerson Oakham House 63 Gould, Toronto, Ontario M5B 1E9
This one-day conference offers an examination of key questions and issues affecting the future of work in the cultural sectors that are both broad and deep. Domain experts on various disciplines (including labour law, cultural policy, and technology) and experts from across different verticals (webseries, broadcasting, journalism, film, etc) will present ideas and discuss in panel format. 9:30 am-5 pm. $27.50.
