Fab Fall Flea Vol. 2

The ildsjel event space will be filled with the sounds and sights of fabulous, family-friendly fall flea market fun once again!

Come check out a diverse group of vendors offering hand-crafted, unique creations, and don’t miss our new flea market tables outside on our newly renovated patio. Make sure to stick around and grab a drink and a snack at Harbour Cafe and enjoy the fresh fall weather! 11 am-5 pm. Free admission.