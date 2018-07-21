Mathieu Laca
Thompson Landry Gallery welcomes Mathieu Laca to its roster with his debut exhibition Face to Face. Laca's work challenges the genre of portraiture through the manipulation of his chosen medium, oil paint, giving new life to historical figures from Friedrich Nietzsche and Margaret Atwood to John Adams and Guido Molinari. Jul 21-Aug 12, opening 2-5 pm Jul 21. Free.
