Family Fun Fridays

A fun-filled afternoon awaits youth ages 6 to 17 at Ontario's Legislative Building this summer. This two hour interactive program features a variety of activities: explore the Legislature during a scavenger hunt; get creative during a craft activity; and learn how debates work in the Legislative Chamber while trying on the traditional black robes worn in parliament.

Fridays from July 1-August 31, 10 am-noon. Free. www.ola.org