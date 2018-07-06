Family Fun Fridays

Ontario Legislative Building 111 Wellesley W, Toronto, Ontario

A fun-filled afternoon awaits youth ages 6 to 17 at Ontario's Legislative Building this summer. This two hour interactive program features a variety of activities: explore the Legislature during a scavenger hunt; get creative during a craft activity; and learn how debates work in the Legislative Chamber while trying on the traditional black robes worn in parliament.

Fridays from July 1-August 31, 10 am-noon. Free. www.ola.org

Info
Ontario Legislative Building 111 Wellesley W, Toronto, Ontario View Map
All Ages, Free, Kid-Friendly, Ongoing
Community Events
416-325-0061
