Feed The Need: Skate Rising x Impact
Ashbridges Skatepark 1420 Lake Shore E, Toronto, Ontario M4L 6T1
Service project for girls 4-18. Participants will assemble homeless support kits, listen to a guest speaker, sign kindness contracts (anti-bullying) and have a skateboard lesson (equipment provided). 10 am-noon. Free. Pre-register.
Register by email or sending DM to @impactskateclub on Instagram to ensure a lesson spot.
Info
Ashbridges Skatepark 1420 Lake Shore E, Toronto, Ontario M4L 6T1 View Map
Free, Kid-Friendly, Outdoor
Community Events