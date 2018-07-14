Feed The Need: Skate Rising x Impact

to Google Calendar - Feed The Need: Skate Rising x Impact - 2018-07-14 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Feed The Need: Skate Rising x Impact - 2018-07-14 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Feed The Need: Skate Rising x Impact - 2018-07-14 10:00:00 iCalendar - Feed The Need: Skate Rising x Impact - 2018-07-14 10:00:00

Ashbridges Skatepark 1420 Lake Shore E, Toronto, Ontario M4L 6T1

Service project for girls 4-18. Participants will assemble homeless support kits, listen to a guest speaker, sign kindness contracts (anti-bullying) and have a skateboard lesson (equipment provided). 10 am-noon. Free. Pre-register.

Register by email or sending DM to @impactskateclub on Instagram to ensure a lesson spot.

www.facebook.com/events/1720281314708429

Info
Ashbridges Skatepark 1420 Lake Shore E, Toronto, Ontario M4L 6T1 View Map
Free, Kid-Friendly, Outdoor
Community Events
416-617-7454
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Feed The Need: Skate Rising x Impact - 2018-07-14 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Feed The Need: Skate Rising x Impact - 2018-07-14 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Feed The Need: Skate Rising x Impact - 2018-07-14 10:00:00 iCalendar - Feed The Need: Skate Rising x Impact - 2018-07-14 10:00:00