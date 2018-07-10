Fire Safety For Seniors

Deer Park Library 40 St Clair E, Toronto, Ontario

Whether you live in a bungalow or a high-rise, there is information everyone needs to know to keep safe from fire. An officer from Toronto Fire Services will give a presentation about fire safety and an information desk will be set up. 2 pm. Free (registration required). Program Room 204.

Register at the branch or by calling 416-393-7657. www.torontopubliclibrary.ca

Info
Deer Park Library 40 St Clair E, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Free
Community Events
416-393-7657
