Fire Safety For Seniors
Deer Park Library 40 St Clair E, Toronto, Ontario
Whether you live in a bungalow or a high-rise, there is information everyone needs to know to keep safe from fire. An officer from Toronto Fire Services will give a presentation about fire safety and an information desk will be set up. 2 pm. Free (registration required). Program Room 204.
Register at the branch or by calling 416-393-7657. www.torontopubliclibrary.ca
Info
Deer Park Library 40 St Clair E, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Free
Community Events