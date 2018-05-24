Fixing Newsroom Culture: In Conversation With Lara Setrakian

Farah Nasser talks with the co-founder of Press Forward, an organization looking to improve newsroom culture in the wake of media-industry sexual harassment allegations — including her own while at ABC News. She is also co-founder and CEO of News Deeply, a digital media company that mixes investigative reporting, expert analysis and community insights to create single-theme platforms that cover hard-hitting topics. 6:30 pm. $25. Pre-register.

Presented by the Canadian Journalism Foundation.