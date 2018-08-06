Part concert, part photo exhibit, part memorial to Thailand Human Rights Defenders. Mivos Quartet performs a musical elegy for 37 victims who were killed or went missing because of their efforts to stop powerful interests who wanted to destroy their community's environment. Composed by Frank Horvat every movement is inspired by the story/photo of each victim.

Aug 6 from 5-6:30 pm. Free. Gathering Hall at Mt Pleasant Cemetery.

http://frankhorvat.com/event/for-those-who-died-trying-concert