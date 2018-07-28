The Forge Fest is a multi venue/stage wrist banded festival taking place Saturday July 28th 2018 in Tillsonburg, ON, showcasing and celebrating local, national and international artists, musicians & comedians. This year's lineup features John Wozinak of Marcy Playground, Eamon McGrath, Cursed Arrows & 30 more national & international touring and local acts. 6 pm. $20.