Fox&Riddle Comedy

Spirits Comedy, Toronto's longest running open mic night has moved down the street to the Fox & Fiddle Wellesley. This week Martha Chaves presents Broad Appeal as part of our Pride Month celebrations. Featuring Laurie Elliot, Shannon Laverty, Anna Gustafson, Judy Croon and some surprise guests! Guest host Martha Chaves. 8:30 pm (doors 8 pm). No cover/pwyc.