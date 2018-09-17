Franz Milec
Toronto Media Arts Centre 32 Lisgar, Toronto, Ontario M6J 3G2
Data Science / Science Fiction / Double Feature, Sep 17-21, opening 6 pm Sep 17, artist talk at noon Sep 18. Free. Gamma Gallery.
As a citizen of the Central European buffer zone, Franz Milec contemplates the global order overseen by America, and he assumes the role of one the order’s destructors. He collects data from open-access sources, commercial APIs, and sensors, and he processes it using the toolkit of a true Data Scientist: the programming language Python and its visualization and machine learning libraries.
Info
Toronto Media Arts Centre 32 Lisgar, Toronto, Ontario M6J 3G2 View Map
Art