Data Science / Science Fiction / Double Feature, Sep 17-21, opening 6 pm Sep 17, artist talk at noon Sep 18. Free. Gamma Gallery.

As a citizen of the Central European buffer zone, Franz Milec contemplates the global order overseen by America, and he assumes the role of one the order’s destructors. He collects data from open-access sources, commercial APIs, and sensors, and he processes it using the toolkit of a true Data Scientist: the programming language Python and its visualization and machine learning libraries.