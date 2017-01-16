Friday Night Live: Afro Fête

Royal Ontario Museum 100 Queen's Park, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2C6

Black History Month event with music performances by Exco Levi & High Priest, Lucas DiPasquale, Ammoye, Matthew Romeo, Eyesus, and others, screening of Who Killed Colin Roach?, and others plus gallery activations and food vendors. Doors 7 pm. Reserve for film screening. $15, stu/srs $13. 

Black History
Community Events, Music
Pop/Rock/Hip-Hop/Soul

