Friday Night Live: Afro Fête
Royal Ontario Museum 100 Queen's Park, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2C6
Black History Month event with music performances by Exco Levi & High Priest, Lucas DiPasquale, Ammoye, Matthew Romeo, Eyesus, and others, screening of Who Killed Colin Roach?, and others plus gallery activations and food vendors. Doors 7 pm. Reserve for film screening. $15, stu/srs $13.
Black History
