Friday Night Live

Friday night outdoor summer concerts at 8 pm, headliner at 9 pm. Free. Jul 6-31.

July 6 - Ferraro | Logan Staats

July 13 - JESSICKA | Ralph

July 20 - The Young & The Reckless | The Rebelljo Band

July 27 - BRDGS | Courage My Love

Aug 3 - DJ MelBoogie | The Sorority

Aug 10 - The Beresfords | Elyse Saunders

Aug 17 - Freedom Train

Aug 24 - Raz Music | Noyz, B Magic and Selena Dhillon

Aug 31 - Side Hustle | Birds of Bellwood