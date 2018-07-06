Friday Night Live
Friday night outdoor summer concerts at 8 pm, headliner at 9 pm. Free. Jul 6-31.
July 6 - Ferraro | Logan Staats
July 13 - JESSICKA | Ralph
July 20 - The Young & The Reckless | The Rebelljo Band
July 27 - BRDGS | Courage My Love
Aug 3 - DJ MelBoogie | The Sorority
Aug 10 - The Beresfords | Elyse Saunders
Aug 17 - Freedom Train
Aug 24 - Raz Music | Noyz, B Magic and Selena Dhillon
Aug 31 - Side Hustle | Birds of Bellwood
Garden Square Brampton 12 Main N, Brampton, Ontario L6V 1N6
