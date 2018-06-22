Fusing - Premieres VII
918 Bathurst Centre for Culture & the Arts north of Barton, Toronto, Ontario
Fusing: Premieres VII - Travel outside the new musical box with a twist on TENMC's annual premieres series. Fusing will include 6 new interdisciplinary premieres fusing new music with dance, circus, literary, visual, theatrical and media arts by emerging and established artists from near and far. 8 pm. $15-$25.
Info
918 Bathurst Centre for Culture & the Arts north of Barton, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Music
Jazz/Classical/Experimental