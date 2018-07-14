GIFC Toronto

GIFC is excited to team up with Toronto-based artist Andre Ethier for Got It For Cheap Toronto. Got It For Cheap is a traveling series of group shows including 500+ artists of all levels. The show includes all original works on paper, which are sold for the low price of $30, or the local equivalent. This event includes international and Toronto-based artists curated by Andre Ethier. July 14 from 8 pm to midnight. Free.

