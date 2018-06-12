Gags for Rags: Comedy Fundraiser To End Period Poverty

Comics Sandra Shamas, Martha Chaves, Aisha Brown, Ali Hassan, Hoodo Hersi, Rebecca Reeds and Terry McGurrin perform to help raise awareness and funds for those in Ontario who cannot afford the products they need to participate fully in society. Proceeds go towards purchase and distribution of menstrual products to agencies in the GTA serving homeless and other women, girls and people in need. June 12 at 8 pm (doors 7:30 pm). $25.

www.gagsforrags.com