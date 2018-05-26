Global 6K For Water
Downsview Park 70 Canuck, Toronto, Ontario M3K 2C5
Walk or run to help bring clean water to people in Mali at the benefit for World Vision. 9 am-1 pm. $50. Pre-register.
Why 6K? that is the average distance that people in the developing world walk for water — that is often contaminated with life-threatening diseases. This year, our premier site will take place at Downsview Park in North York.
