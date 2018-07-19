Goose Island Brewhouse First Anniversary Party
Goose Island Brewhouse 70 the Esplanade, Toronto, Ontario M5E 1M1
Limited edition beers; Meet Jared Jankowski (Head Brewer at Goose Island Chicago); Dunk the brewers; Cheese pairings curated by Afrim Pristine (Canada's only Maitre Fromager); Live music; Patio games; Jorts station. Jul 19 from 6 pm. Free.
Enjoy responsibly. Must be 19+. Entry subject to capacity.

Free
