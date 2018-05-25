Great North Battle 2018 - Day 1

Gladstone Hotel 1214 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1J6

International Beatbox Battles. Top 16 solo seeding round. Tag team-seeding and battles. Loopstation-seeding and battles. Judged By Pepouni, Heat, Alexinho, Elisii and Wunknown.

2v2 BBoy Tournament. Hosted By Switch B. Judged by Toby Montana, Tricky Troublez and Jimnastic. DJ Andy BBad. Doors 6 pm-2 am. $20. 19+ event - Must bring Government issued ID.

Gladstone Hotel 1214 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1J6 View Map
