Guided Meditation and Adaptogen Iced Tea Workshop
Good Space 360 Dufferin suite 106, Toronto, Ontario M6K 3G1
Embrace summer's stress-free vibes and enjoy a mindful guided meditation at Parkdale's beautiful neighbourhood studio, Good Space, followed by an informative DIY Adaptogen Iced Tea Workshop led by founder of Lee's Tea, Lee Capatina. June 23 from 1:30-3 pm. $35. Pre-register.
WHAT TO EXPECT
- 30-Minute Guided Meditation led by Good Space
- 45-minute Adaptogen Iced Tea Workshop
- Adaptogen Fat Balls and Gift Bags
Info
Health & Wellness