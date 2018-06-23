Guided Meditation and Adaptogen Iced Tea Workshop

Good Space 360 Dufferin suite 106, Toronto, Ontario M6K 3G1

Embrace summer's stress-free vibes and enjoy a mindful guided meditation at Parkdale's beautiful neighbourhood studio, Good Space, followed by an informative DIY Adaptogen Iced Tea Workshop led by founder of Lee's Tea, Lee Capatina. June 23 from 1:30-3 pm. $35. Pre-register.

WHAT TO EXPECT

  • 30-Minute Guided Meditation led by Good Space
  • 45-minute Adaptogen Iced Tea Workshop
  • Adaptogen Fat Balls and Gift Bags
View Map
416-520-9504
