Happening: Multicultural Evening In Support Of Community Arts In Latin America & The Caribbean
918 Bathurst Centre for Culture & the Arts north of Barton, Toronto, Ontario
Music, poetry, dance and visual art created by artists living in Toronto who have immigrated from all over the world. This is a space of celebration, arts and community. 6 pm. $20 (benefits Sick Muse Art Projects). Tickets at eventbrite.com.
