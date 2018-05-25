Happening: Multicultural Evening In Support Of Community Arts In Latin America & The Caribbean

to Google Calendar - Happening: Multicultural Evening In Support Of Community Arts In Latin America & The Caribbean - 2018-05-25 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Happening: Multicultural Evening In Support Of Community Arts In Latin America & The Caribbean - 2018-05-25 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Happening: Multicultural Evening In Support Of Community Arts In Latin America & The Caribbean - 2018-05-25 14:00:00 iCalendar - Happening: Multicultural Evening In Support Of Community Arts In Latin America & The Caribbean - 2018-05-25 14:00:00

918 Bathurst Centre for Culture & the Arts north of Barton, Toronto, Ontario

Music, poetry, dance and visual art created by artists living in Toronto who have immigrated from all over the world. This is a space of celebration, arts and community. 6 pm. $20 (benefits Sick Muse Art Projects). Tickets at eventbrite.com.

Info
918 Bathurst Centre for Culture & the Arts north of Barton, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Community Events
Benefits
416-731-2524
to Google Calendar - Happening: Multicultural Evening In Support Of Community Arts In Latin America & The Caribbean - 2018-05-25 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Happening: Multicultural Evening In Support Of Community Arts In Latin America & The Caribbean - 2018-05-25 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Happening: Multicultural Evening In Support Of Community Arts In Latin America & The Caribbean - 2018-05-25 14:00:00 iCalendar - Happening: Multicultural Evening In Support Of Community Arts In Latin America & The Caribbean - 2018-05-25 14:00:00