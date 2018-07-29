The Story of Z – The Fascinating Life of a Chameleon. Zarina Decambra's life journey began in Calcutta, India. Following the partition of India when she was 4 years old, she experienced 11 separate moves involving life adjustments that included wars and an arranged marriage. She is now a 74 year old Muslim mother, grandmother and 40 year resident of Don Mills. This is her story. 10:£0 am. Free.