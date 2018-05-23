Harvest Table Dinner

Gladstone Hotel 1214 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1J6

A local, sustainable, informative dinner featuring female chefs, farmers and producers! Your Harvest Table Dinner ticket includes: Cocktail hour in the Gallery with passed apps & access to our CONTACT Photography exhibit; 3 courses, served family style in the Ballroom; 3 glasses of wine/beer & wine pairing by the Grape Witches; a talk from our featured chef + artist, DJ tunes all night. 7 pm. $75-$95. Tickets at www.harvestwednesdays.com

Gladstone Hotel 1214 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1J6
416-531-4635
