Have You Seen My Sister?
Christ the Saviour Russian Orthodox Cathedral 823 Manning, Toronto, Ontario
Open Tuning Festival performance: Have You Seen My Sister? is a multidisciplinary project for four voices and drum set to create an aural monument devoted to the missing and murdered women of Ontario, of Canada and of the world. June 9 at 7 pm. Free.
On the Open Tuning Festival Mission House Stage, corner of Follis and Manning Avenues, in Seaton Village.
