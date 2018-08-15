DemocracyKit Workshops: Hear From The Experts

S. Walter Stewart Library 170 Memorial Park, Toronto, Ontario M4J 2K5

Meet a panel of local campaign leaders and hear what they look for in volunteers and how to make the most out of your campaign experience. 6-7:30 pm. Free. Pre-register.

This event is part of the Democracy Workshops, created in partnership with DemocracyKit as part of TPL's new On Civil Society series.

Go to tpl.ca/democracy to register and learn all about this series.

S. Walter Stewart Library 170 Memorial Park, Toronto, Ontario M4J 2K5
