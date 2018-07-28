Heart 2 Soul Community Festival
James Cardinal McGuigan High School 1440 Finch W, Toronto, Ontario M3J 3G3
The Annual Heart2Soul Community Festival includes multiple bouncy castles, Indoor 3-on-3 basketball tournament (with skills competition and 3-point shooting contest), guest speakers and workshops, live indoor and/or outdoor entertainment, free food and music, raffles with great prizes and much more. 1-7 pm. Free.
Info
All Ages, Free, Kid-Friendly, Outdoor
Community Events