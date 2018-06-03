Hidden Gardens & Private Spaces
Cabbagetown BIA 237 Carlton, Toronto, Ontario
Cabbagetown Preservation Association tour of 10 private gardens selected for their diversity. Be charmed while walking laneways, now beautified by caring neighbours and wall artists as well as a lush tree canopy. Pick the brains of Toronto Master Gardeners. 10 am-3 pm. $20.
www.cabbagetownpa.ca/hidden-gardens-private-spaces-tour-2018
Cabbagetown BIA 237 Carlton, Toronto, Ontario
