Hidden Gardens & Private Spaces

to Google Calendar - Hidden Gardens & Private Spaces - 2018-06-03 06:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hidden Gardens & Private Spaces - 2018-06-03 06:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hidden Gardens & Private Spaces - 2018-06-03 06:00:00 iCalendar - Hidden Gardens & Private Spaces - 2018-06-03 06:00:00

Cabbagetown BIA 237 Carlton, Toronto, Ontario

Cabbagetown Preservation Association tour of 10 private gardens selected for their diversity. Be charmed while walking laneways, now beautified by caring neighbours and wall artists as well as a lush tree canopy. Pick the brains of Toronto Master Gardeners. 10 am-3 pm. $20.

www.cabbagetownpa.ca/hidden-gardens-private-spaces-tour-2018

Info
Cabbagetown BIA 237 Carlton, Toronto, Ontario View Map
All Ages, Outdoor
Community Events
to Google Calendar - Hidden Gardens & Private Spaces - 2018-06-03 06:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hidden Gardens & Private Spaces - 2018-06-03 06:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hidden Gardens & Private Spaces - 2018-06-03 06:00:00 iCalendar - Hidden Gardens & Private Spaces - 2018-06-03 06:00:00