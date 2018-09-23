High Park Seed Collecting + Boulevard Beds

Grenadier Cafe 200 Parkside, Toronto, Ontario M6R 2Z3

Join the High Park Stewards as we collect native plant seeds to be used in next year's plantings. Lots of volunteers are needed! Seeds will be collected at two sites, the tablelands restoration site and the High Park Greenhouse. Also, a small group will work in the boulevard beds near the Grenadier Cafe. Meet us in front of the Grenadier Cafe at 10:30 am, and we will go together to the sites. Free.

highparknature.org

Grenadier Cafe 200 Parkside, Toronto, Ontario M6R 2Z3
