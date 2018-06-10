High Park Spring Planting

Join the High Park Stewards for our annual spring planting at one of our restoration sites. We hope to plant over one thousand forbs, grasses and shrubs. Meet us in front of the Grenadier Restaurant at 10:30 am. We will work until 12:30 pm. All tools will be provided. Free.

For more information, go to http://highparknature.org or e-mail stewards@highparknature.org.