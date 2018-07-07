The Fresh and the Furious is an annual tournament hosted by Hogtown Roller Derby. Full day of games played over two tracks, to showcase new talent and skills from skaters who've joined in the sport in the last year. Skaters come from all over Quebec, Ontario, and the United States to compete. All games are 20 minutes long and played under the WFTDA ruleset. 10 am-11 pm. $15, adv $12.