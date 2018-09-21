House Of Vans Toronto
The Bentway under the Gardiner Expressway, Strachan to Spadina, Toronto, Ontario
Live concert, art show, creative workshops, a community market and a skatepark built and designed with key partners in the Canadian skateboard community. Concert by rapper, singer and songwriter D.R.A.M. on Saturday night.
Sep 21-23, Fri 3-10:30 pm, Sat 10 am-8 pm (D.R.A.M. concert from 8 pm), Sun 10 am-7 pm. Free.
Visit vans.ca/houseofvans for programming information.
View Map
