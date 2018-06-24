Humber Ride 4Real Food
Etienne Brulé Park 13 Crosby, Toronto, Ontario M6S 2B8
All levels of cyclists will have the opportunity to bike the Humber River Recreational Trail to raise awareness and funds in support of the Co-op Cred Program, which assists low-income Parkdale households in accessing healthy food.
In addition to the Ride, the day will include our traditional picnic catered by the West End Food Co-op and live music provided by local PARC musicians. June 24 from 10 am-2 pm. $25. Register online.
Info
