Humber Ride 4Real Food

All levels of cyclists will have the opportunity to bike the Humber River Recreational Trail to raise awareness and funds in support of the Co-op Cred Program, which assists low-income Parkdale households in accessing healthy food.

In addition to the Ride, the day will include our traditional picnic catered by the West End Food Co-op and live music provided by local PARC musicians. June 24 from 10 am-2 pm. $25. Register online.