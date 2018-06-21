In-Shadow: A Modern Odyssey
University Of Toronto, St George Campus 100 St George St, Toronto, Ontario
Screening Lubomir Arsov's award-winning short animation. Within the span of 13 minutes, you will be taken into the dark collective unconscious of our times, exploring media manipulation, consumer cultural, political polarization, and other themes that emanate from our collective underbelly. 8 pm. Free (RSVP).
RSVP: www.meetup.com/Intellectual-Explorers-Club/events/249940051
Info
University Of Toronto, St George Campus 100 St George St, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Free
Film