In-Shadow: A Modern Odyssey

Screening Lubomir Arsov's award-winning short animation. Within the span of 13 minutes, you will be taken into the dark collective unconscious of our times, exploring media manipulation, consumer cultural, political polarization, and other themes that emanate from our collective underbelly. 8 pm. Free (RSVP).

RSVP: www.meetup.com/Intellectual-Explorers-Club/events/249940051