Indigenous Awakening Legacy 420 Indigenous Cannabis Music Fest

Indigenous Awakening is LEGACY 420’s first outdoor Indigenous Cannabis Music Fest, a celebration of the Native cannabis heritage and culture. Performances by Headstones, DJ Shub, Derek Miller, Murray Porter and others. Saturday, August 11, 2018. 3 pm. $75, parking $10. Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory, Shannonville, Ontario (Exit 556 from Highway 401). ticketmaster.ca, legacy420.com