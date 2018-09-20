In Jesus' Name: Shattering The Silence Of St. Anne's Residential School
Riverdale Public Library 370 Broadview, Toronto, Ontario M4K 2M8
A film screening and Q&A with director Sue Enberg and St. Anne's Residential School survivor Louis Knapaysweet. 6:30 pm. Free.
This documentary breaks long-held silences imposed upon Indigenous children who were interned at the notoriously violent St. Anne's Residential School in Fort Albany First Nation, Ontario. 42 min. Ages 16+
Free
