In Jesus' Name: Shattering The Silence Of St. Anne's Residential School

Riverdale Public Library 370 Broadview, Toronto, Ontario M4K 2M8

A film screening and Q&A with director Sue Enberg and St. Anne's Residential School survivor Louis Knapaysweet. 6:30 pm. Free. 

This documentary breaks long-held silences imposed upon Indigenous children who were interned at the notoriously violent St. Anne's Residential School in Fort Albany First Nation, Ontario. 42 min. Ages 16+

www.torontopubliclibrary.ca

