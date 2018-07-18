In the Heat of the Night

Beaches Library 2161 Queen E, Toronto, Ontario M4L1J1

Wednesday Afternoon at the Movies. An African-American police detective is asked to investigate a murder in a racially hostile southern town. Directed by Norman Jewison. Stars Sidney Poitier, Rod Steiger and Warren Oates. 2 pm. Free. Space is limited. Closed captioning if available.  torontopubliclibrary.ca/detail.jsp?Entt=RDMEVT354054&R=EVT354054

Info
Free
Film
416-393-7703
