InkWell Workshops Anthology Launch

An evening of readings, live music, and door prizes at this fundraiser and book launch for The Unexpected Sky, a curation of dynamic poetry, fiction and memoir from participants in InkWell Workshops. This organization provides free creative writing workshops to people with lived experience of mental health and addictions issues. 6-9 pm. Free/pwyc.

All proceeds from book sales and donations will go to supporting InkWell’s programming.

www.inkwellworkshops.com/schedule/launch/2018