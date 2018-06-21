InkWell Workshops Anthology Launch

Friends House 60 Lowther, Toronto, Ontario

An evening of readings, live music, and door prizes at this fundraiser and book launch for The Unexpected Sky, a curation of dynamic poetry, fiction and memoir from participants in InkWell Workshops. This organization provides free creative writing workshops to people with lived experience of mental health and addictions issues. 6-9 pm. Free/pwyc.

All proceeds from book sales and donations will go to supporting InkWell’s programming.

www.inkwellworkshops.com/schedule/launch/2018

Info
Friends House 60 Lowther, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Under $10
Books
416-735-5042
